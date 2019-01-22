Iraq Humanitarian Fund (IHF): Iraq Humanitarian Fund 2019 1st Standard Allocation Factsheet (As of 19 January 2019)

In support of the 2019 Iraq Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), the Humanitarian Coordinator for Iraq allocated US$33.9 million from the Iraq Humanitarian Fund (IHF) under the year’s 1st Standard Allocation. The prioritization and proposal development processes began in late 2018 to ensure that funds were made available for partners to start implementing their projects in early January. The allocation is aligned with 2019 HRP Strategic Objectives, and supports internally displaced persons in and out of camps, returnees and/or host communities in priority locations identified by Displacement Tracking Matrix and Multi-Cluster Needs Assessments. Large-scale consortia-based projects with a local capacity building compo- nent were prioritized. The allocation funds 30 projects through 6 UN agencies, 25 INGOs, 11 NNGOs, 1 Red Cross organization and 8 local authorities. At least 1.2 million people are targeted with humanitarian assistance.