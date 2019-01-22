22 Jan 2019

Iraq Humanitarian Fund (IHF): Iraq Humanitarian Fund 2019 1st Standard Allocation Factsheet (As of 19 January 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 19 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (4.02 MB)

In support of the 2019 Iraq Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), the Humanitarian Coordinator for Iraq allocated US$33.9 million from the Iraq Humanitarian Fund (IHF) under the year’s 1st Standard Allocation. The prioritization and proposal development processes began in late 2018 to ensure that funds were made available for partners to start implementing their projects in early January. The allocation is aligned with 2019 HRP Strategic Objectives, and supports internally displaced persons in and out of camps, returnees and/or host communities in priority locations identified by Displacement Tracking Matrix and Multi-Cluster Needs Assessments. Large-scale consortia-based projects with a local capacity building compo- nent were prioritized. The allocation funds 30 projects through 6 UN agencies, 25 INGOs, 11 NNGOs, 1 Red Cross organization and 8 local authorities. At least 1.2 million people are targeted with humanitarian assistance.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.