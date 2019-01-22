Iraq Humanitarian Fund (IHF): 1st Standard Allocation 2019 - Allocation Strategy (November 2018)

Summary Overview

This Allocation Strategy is issued by the Humanitarian Coordinator (HC), in consultation with the Clusters and Advisory Board (AB), to set the IHF funding priorities for the 1st Standard Allocation 2019.

A total amount of up to US$ 40 million is available for this allocation. This allocation strategy paper outlines the allocation priorities and rationale for the prioritization.

This allocation paper also provides strategic direction and a timeline for the allocation process.

The HC in discussion with the AB has set the Allocation criteria as follows;

✓ Prioritization of activities supporting 2018 operational gaps plus operational priorities as identified in the 2019 HNO.

✓ Projects should link with 2019 OPS projects reviewed and endorsed by the Clusters. OPS Project codes must be included in GMS project proposals.

Allocation strategy and rationale

Situation Overview

While the humanitarian crisis in Iraq enters a new phase leading protracted displacement, significant needs persist across all Clusters. An estimated 6.5 million people are currently in need of assistance. This includes displaced people in camps and out-of-camp locations, poor communities hosting large numbers of displaced people and returnees who are in very high and high severity hotspots. Out of these people, the HRP 2019 will target 1.75 million people with some form of humanitarian assistance.

Approximately 0.5 million returnees are in locations with very high and high severity of conditions that are clustered in Anbar, Baghdad, Diyala, Erbil, Kirkuk, Ninewa and Salah al-Din governorates. While an important number of returnees may be closer or has already achieved durable solutions; 0.5 million of them suffer from severity of insufficiency of livelihoods and basic services as well as challenges in social cohesion and safety.

Overall minimum service standards, including in camps, have not been improved from the initial emergency phase due to lack of investment and upgrades. The large caseload and the protracted nature of displacement, with many camps over four years old are contributing factors. These displaced people are currently unable or unwilling to return to their area of origin for reasons related to safety, security, access to basic services and livelihoods.

Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP)

The 2019 HRP recognizes that the humanitarian needs of 6.5 million people will exceed the response capacity of partners. Therefore, and as a commitment to the Grand Bargain “to prioritise humanitarian response across sectors based on evidence established by the analysis”, humanitarian community will prioritize multi-sectoral response to the most vulnerable people in displacement, host communities and return areas based on the sectoral and inter-sectoral severity and geographical spread of needs as identified at the 2019 Iraq Humanitarian Needs Overview.

Prioritized Humanitarian Response Plan Objectives for this Allocation

SO1: Post-conflict transition towards durable solutions.

SO2: Strengthening the centrality of Protection.