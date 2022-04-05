Iraq Humanitarian Fund Dashboard (1 January - 31 December 2021)

Throughout 2021 — despite significant achievements in reducing the humanitarian needs resulting from the 2014-2017 military operations against ISIL — a range of protracted needs remained for a number of highly vulnerable people in Iraq, due to limited recovery, reconstruction and reconciliation activities. Under the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), humanitarian organizations focused on providing highly targeted assistance to 1.5 million IDPs and returnees with complex and overlapping needs.

Since its inception in 2015, the Iraq Humanitarian Fund (IHF) has supported humanitarian partners in responding to the dynamic crisis in Iraq, including through direct and indirect funding to national partners.

In 2021, the IHF allocated $25.4 million through a Standard Allocation in April and a Reserve Allocation in November. Both allocations aimed to address critical unmet humanitarian needs among out-of-camp IDPs and vulnerable returnees in underserved locations. Together, these allocations supported priority HRP interventions in protection, essential health services, WASH infrastructure, and emergency livelihoods.

In line with the Fund’s continued commitment to localization, both allocations promoted the participation and capacity-building of national partners through multi-NGO consortia. As a result, 33 per cent of the net funding through 2021 allocations were channeled to national NGOs, the highest in the Fund’s history. In addition, particular consideration was given to projects that mainstreamed gender (especially women and girls), worked to prevent and respond to gender-based violence, and addressed the specific needs of persons with disabilities. These allocations supported 24 projects being implemented by 46 partners (including 19 national NGOs), targeting at least 642,000 people across nine governorates of Iraq.

In 2021, the IHF received US$25.0 million in contributions from eight donors, in addition to the $9.1 million carry forward from 2020. After the 2021 allocations and HFU management costs, the Fund has an approximate programmable balance of $6.3 million¹. The IHF urgently requires additional funding to effectively support the continuing humanitarian response in Iraq in 2022.