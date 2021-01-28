Iraq Humanitarian Fund Dashboard (1 January - 31 December 2020)

The Iraq Humanitarian Fund (IHF) is a pooled fund led by the Humanitarian Coordinator and managed by OCHA. The Fund supports humanitarian partners to respond to the complex and dynamic crisis in Iraq, including through direct and indirect funding to national frontline responders.

In 2020, its sixth year of operation, the IHF received US$23.6 million in new contributions from ten donors in addition to the $19.2 million carry forward from 2019. After a total of $26.5 million being allocated under the 2020 allocations (including cost extensions) and HFU management costs, the Fund has an approximate programmable balance of approximately $9 million.

The IHF facilitates timely resource mobilization to address the most critical humanitarian needs. In May, the Fund launched the year’s first Standard Allocation to support prioritized 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) activities in eight sectors that also contributed to the rapidly scaled-up COVID19 prevention and response in Iraq, mainly in out-of-camp and other underserved locations. The IHF through this allocation utilized the consortium approach aimed at enhancing the participation and response capacity of national partners; a net funding of $3.6 million (30 per cent of the total allocation) was disbursed to national NGOs.

In October, the Humanitarian Coordinator approved a Cost Extension Strategy to top up cluster-recommended projects funded through the 2020 1st Standard Allocation and 2019 2nd Standard Allocation. These cost extensions, with a combined amount of $11.6 million, allowed for quick disbursement of funds with minimum processing time and extra work for clusters and partners to support the expanded operation of already-formed consortia, addressing critical operational and funding gaps in the 2020 HRP.

In view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Iraq and the need to scale up support to the Government in managing a larger number of cases in displacement camps, the IHF launched a Reserve Allocation in November to support COVID-19 quarantine and isolation (Q/I) area set up in IDP camps. The $2.6 million allocation supports Q/I area installation and running costs in prioritized camps that are least likely to close immediately, through shelter/NFI, health and WASH interventions.

In light of sudden closures of a number of IDP camps since mid-October 2020, which triggered rushed returns and secondary displacement of some 34,000 people by early December, the IHF launched the year‘s 2nd Reserve Allocation on 20 December to support rapid response of shelter/NFI, protection and WASH partners targeting the areas of the highest number of new arrivals impacted by these camp closures. Up to $5.75 million will be allocated to address the most urgent needs of families impacted by these camp closures.

The IHF currently has 105 eligible partners (61 INGOs, 30 NNGOs, 2 RC/RC and 12 UN agencies). The Fund monitors partner performance through its Partner Performance Index tool. The tool scores all implementing partners’ performances throughout the project cycle, from proposal submission to implementation, reporting and audit, and the partner’s risk rating is adjusted accordingly. Further, through its robustaccountability framework, the IHF implements a range of risk management acactivities including field project monitoring, financial spot checks and audits, frequency of which are determined by individual partner risk ratings, grant size and duration.

For more information about the IHF, please visit: http://www.unocha.org/country/iraq/about-ihf/

For the latest contribution and allocation information, please visit: http://gms.unocha.org/bi