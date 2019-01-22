22 Jan 2019

Iraq Humanitarian Fund Dashboard (1 January - 31 December 2018)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 19 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1020.86 KB)

Between 1 January and 31 December 2018, the IHF received US$54.7 million in donor contributions. With a carry forward from 2017 of $45.4 million, cumulative contributions totaled $100.1 million. An additional pledge of $2.3m was also received from Denmark which remained in pipeline at the time of writing.

Following the 2018 1st Standard Allocation, the 2018 1st Reserve Allocation, and the 2019 1st Standard Allocation (initiated in 2018), the Fund’s programmable balance available for future allocations in 2019 is around $29.2 million.

The Iraq Humanitarian Fund (IHF) is a pooled fund led by the Humanitarian Coordinator and managed by OCHA. Established in June 2015, the IHF quickly became one of the largest country-based pooled funds in the world. The Fund supports humanitarian partners to respond to the complex and dynamic crisis in Iraq, including through direct and in-direct funding to national frontline responders.

The IHF facilitates timely resource mobilization for the most critical humanitarian needs. In 2018, the IHF disbursed $34 million under the year’s 1st Standard Allocation and an additional $2.6 million under the 1st Reserve Allocation. The Standard Allocation prioritized partner projects providing assistance to vulnerable populations in areas where displaced families are returning, support to principled returns and service provision in the remaining displacement camps. The Reserve Allocation supported the second phase of a nation-wide vaccination campaign against measles through training of vaccinators, transportation and distribution of vaccines, post-campaign monitoring, and social mobilization activities.

Through these allocations, the IHF has funded 84 projects through 53 partners, cumulatively targeting 12.7 million people with humanitarian assistance.

In November, the Fund launched the 2019 1st Standard Allocation to support the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP). Although the prioritization and proposal development process took place in 2018, all projects started on January 1st 2019 or later, and are aligned with the strategic priorities of the 2019 HRP. Data on this allocation is not included in this dashboard. The 2019 First Standard Allocation Factsheet provides a detailed breakdown of the allocation.

In 2018, the IHF Advisory Board endorsed the Fund’s updated risk management framework and the IHF continued to implement a range of activities in line with this framework. These included field project monitoring, financial spot checks and audits, and are determined by individual partner risk ratings, project size and duration.

