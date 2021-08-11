Iraq Humanitarian Fund Dashboard (1 January 2020 - 30 June 2021)

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic and the sudden closure of IDP camps contributed to an increase of both humanitarian and socio-economic needs in Iraq, the consequences of which are still evident in 2021. In response, the humanitarian community under the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) is focusing on addressing priority needs of 1.5 million vulnerable IDPs and returnees, the majority of whom are in out-of-camp locations.

Since its inception in 2015, the Iraq Humanitarian Fund (IHF) has supported humanitarian partners to respond to the complex and dynamic crisis in Iraq, including through direct and indirect funding to national partners.

Launched on 26 April, the 2021 first Standard Allocation will help address the impact of the drivers of increased severity in humanitarian needs in Iraq over the past year, as well as jumpstart the implementation of key recommendations from the 2020 HRP gap analysis. The allocation which targets vulnerable returnees and out-of-camp IDPs in underserved locations, thus supports priority 2021 HRP interventions in protection, to improve access to essential health and WASH services, and to provide agricultural and emergency livelihoods.

In line with the Fund’s continued commitment to localization, this allocation enhances the participation and capacity building of national partners through their partnership in NGO consortia. In addition, particular consideration has been given to projects that mainstream gender (especially women and girls), gender-based violence, and address the specific needs of persons with disabilities. The allocation supports 11 projects to be implemented by 31 partners (including 13 national NGOs), targeting at least 342,000 people.

In 2021 to date, the IHF has received US$13.3 million in contributions from seven donors, in addition to the $9.2 million carry forward from 2020. After a total of $13.5 million being allocated under the first Standard Allocation and HFU management costs for 2021, the Fund has an approximate programmable balance of $7.8 million. The IHF urgently requires additional funding to enable it effectively support the required humanitarian response for these vulnerable groups.