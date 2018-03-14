14 Mar 2018

Iraq Humanitarian Fund Dashboard (1 January 2017 - 28 February 2018)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 11 Mar 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.2 MB)

The Iraq Humanitarian fund (IHF) (formerly Iraq Humanitarian Pooled Fund) is a pooled fund led by the Humanitarian Coordinator and managed by OCHA. Established in June 2015, the IHF quickly became one of the largest country-based pooled funds in the world. The Fund supports humanitarian partners respond to the complex and dynamic crisis in Iraq, including through direct funding to national frontline responders.

In addition to the generous donor contributions of US$77.1 million in 2017 and a carry forward from 2016 of $44.2 million, the IHF has received $2.3 million from Sweden and Canada in 2018, bringing up cumulative contributions during the reporting period to $123.6 million.

The IHF facilitates timely resource mobilization for the most critical humanitarian needs as defined by the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), while retaining flexibility to allocate funds to unforeseen emergency needs and critical gaps as they emerge. In 2017, the Fund allocated $76.5 million, including $47.1 million through a Standard Allocation and $29.4 million through seven Reserve Allocations. Combined, these allocations have supported 133 projects through 64 partners. Most recently, $4.8 million was allocated in December 2017 and January 2018 to address critical gaps in winterization assistance and urgent camp upgrading and cap management needs at Jedah displacement camp, as well as to support NGO coordination with the Government.

On 15 February, the Fund launched the first Standard Allocation for 2018, through which up to $34.5 million will be allocated to support partners implement priority activities of the 2018 HRP.
This includes assistance to vulnerable populations in areas where displaced families are returning, support to principled returns and service provision in the remaining displacement camps.

For more information about the Fund, please visit: http://www.unocha.org/country/iraq/about-ocha-iraq/iraq-humanitarian-fund

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:

To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit http://unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Field usage and mobile access on the rise: ReliefWeb in 2017

There are stories behind numbers, and we can learn a lot by looking at ReliefWeb analytics trends in 2017.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.