Iraq Humanitarian Fund Dashboard (1 January 2017 - 28 February 2018)

The Iraq Humanitarian fund (IHF) (formerly Iraq Humanitarian Pooled Fund) is a pooled fund led by the Humanitarian Coordinator and managed by OCHA. Established in June 2015, the IHF quickly became one of the largest country-based pooled funds in the world. The Fund supports humanitarian partners respond to the complex and dynamic crisis in Iraq, including through direct funding to national frontline responders.

In addition to the generous donor contributions of US$77.1 million in 2017 and a carry forward from 2016 of $44.2 million, the IHF has received $2.3 million from Sweden and Canada in 2018, bringing up cumulative contributions during the reporting period to $123.6 million.

The IHF facilitates timely resource mobilization for the most critical humanitarian needs as defined by the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), while retaining flexibility to allocate funds to unforeseen emergency needs and critical gaps as they emerge. In 2017, the Fund allocated $76.5 million, including $47.1 million through a Standard Allocation and $29.4 million through seven Reserve Allocations. Combined, these allocations have supported 133 projects through 64 partners. Most recently, $4.8 million was allocated in December 2017 and January 2018 to address critical gaps in winterization assistance and urgent camp upgrading and cap management needs at Jedah displacement camp, as well as to support NGO coordination with the Government.

On 15 February, the Fund launched the first Standard Allocation for 2018, through which up to $34.5 million will be allocated to support partners implement priority activities of the 2018 HRP.

This includes assistance to vulnerable populations in areas where displaced families are returning, support to principled returns and service provision in the remaining displacement camps.

For more information about the Fund, please visit: http://www.unocha.org/country/iraq/about-ocha-iraq/iraq-humanitarian-fund