Iraq Humanitarian Fund Dashboard (1 January - 20 July 2020)

OVERVIEW

The Iraq Humanitarian Fund (IHF) is a pooled fund led by the Humanitarian Coordinator and managed by OCHA. The Fund supports humanitarian partners to respond to the complex and dynamic crisis in Iraq, including through direct and indirect funding to national frontline responders.

In 2020, its sixth year of operation, the IHF has so far received US$18.6 million in new contributions from six donors and an additional funding commitments totalling $5.4 million from three donors. After $12.3 million being allocated under the 2020 1st Standard Allocation and HFU management costs, the Fund has an approximate programmable balance of $23.9 million.

The IHF facilitates timely resource mobilization to address the most critical humanitarian needs. In May, the Fund launched the year’s first Standard Allocation, aimed at supporting prioritized 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan activities that also contribute to the COVID-19 prevention and response in Iraq, as identified by the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group. The allocation supports Camp Coordination and Camp Management, Coordination and Common Services, Education, Food Security, Health, Multi-Purpose Cash Assistance, Protection, and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene sectors through activities mainly in out-of-camp and other underserved locations. The IHF through this allocation is continuously pursuing the consortium approach aimed at enhancing the participation and response capacity of national partners. As of 20 July, four projects with grants talling $2.9 million are under disbursement, while nine approved projects are under grant processing, and another seven projects are at the final stage of technical/financial review.

The IHF currently has 105 eligible partners (61 INGOs, 30 NNGOs, 2 RC/RC and 12 UN agencies). The Fund monitors partner performance through its Partner Performance Index tool. The tool scores all implementing partners’ performances throughout the project cycle, from proposal submission to implementation, reporting and audit, and the partner’s risk rating is adjusted accordingly.

Through its robustaccountability framework, the IHF implements a range of risk management acactivities including field project monitoring, financial spot checks and audits, frequency of which are determined by individual partner risk ratings, grant size and duration.

For more information about the IHF, please visit: http://www.unocha.org/country/iraq/about-ihf/

For the latest contribution and allocation information, please visit: http://gms.unocha.org/bi