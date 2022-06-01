Iraq Humanitarian Fund: 2022 First Standard Allocation Strategy (as of 31 May 2022)

Section 1: Strategic Statement

In cognizance of the significant residual humanitarian needs among extremely vulnerable Iraqis, against the context of response transition, this last allocation of the Iraq Humanitarian Fund (IHF) will support vulnerable internally displaced persons (IDPs) living outside camps and returnees in acute need in accessing: 1) immediate income sources to meet basic needs and reduce reliance on negative coping strategies; 2) specialized protection services; and 3) water and sanitation services focusing on minimal service provision to address life-threatening needs and sustainable community-level solutions.

Leveraging the Fund’s comparative advantage of timeliness and flexibility, and its wide network of partners, the allocation will help address the core drivers of vulnerability among these groups through high-impact, short-term interventions. By targeting nine districts that host the highest numbers of targeted population groups in acute need, yet with significant response gaps, the allocation will maximize the impact of limited funding available. The tight sectoral and geographic focus complements ongoing and planned interventions by other donor and international agency initiatives.

The allocation will also support the continued pursuit of the Fund’s commitment to localization, through promoting participation and capacity-strengthening of national partners, as well as other cross-cutting priorities including gender and age considerations, disability inclusion, protection mainstreaming, and accountability in all partner programming.

Section 2: Humanitarian Context

In the fifth year after the conclusion of large-scale military operations against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), the humanitarian situation in Iraq has improved considerably. The number of people requiring humanitarian assistance, due to this conflict, has declined from 11 million people in 2017 to 2.5 million in 2022. Nevertheless, a range of protracted needs remain for highly vulnerable Iraqis due to limited recovery, reconstruction and reconciliation activities. These include 1.7 million returnees, 180,000 internally displaced people (IDPs) living in camps and 550,000 IDPs living outside camps.

Around 961,000 have acute needs, with closely interlinked barriers against attaining stability in their lives. Chief among these are poor and insecure living conditions that increase their protection risks, lack of critical civil documentation to enable their access to essential government services, and challenges in meeting their basic needs due to limited livelihood opportunities that have led to reliance on harmful coping mechanisms. Of particular concern are female-headed households, persons with disability, and children facing a multitude of these needs.

Given the reduced humanitarian needs and accelerated efforts toward durable solutions, and cognizant that many of the remaining challenges require longer-term structural solutions beyond the humanitarian response, the system-wide international humanitarian response in Iraq plans to transition at the end of 2022 to pave way for more durable solutions and development-oriented action, while offering limited support to people who will continue to face life-threatening consequences of the ISIL conflict.

In view of the above, the humanitarian community in Iraq revised its approach to intersectoral needs analysis for the 2022 Iraq Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) to better identify those with the highest levels of needs severity and vulnerability. As a result, the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) has a highly prioritized target of 991,000 people, to be supported by humanitarian programming with a total funding requirement of $400 million. Under the HRP Strategic Objectives, partners are aiming to provide 180,000 IDPs in camps, 234,000 IDPs living in out-of-camp areas, and 577,000 returnees with assistance to: (i) live in safety and dignity; (ii) access essential services; and (iii) meet their basic needs.

Section 3. Allocation Priorities

3.1 Overview:

Overall Objective: To provide multi-sectoral humanitarian support to out-of-camp IDPs and returnees with co-occurrence of multiple acute humanitarian needs in select underserved locations in Iraq.

1. Strategic Focus:

(i) Target out-of-camp (OoC) IDPs and returnees facing extreme and catastrophic levels of humanitarian needs, as defined by the 2022 HNO.

(ii) Focus on needs that are a direct result of the impact of the ISIL crisis.

(iii) Focus on people facing specific barriers to meeting their needs, such as lacking documentation or living in critical shelter.

(iv) Exclude interventions concerning longer-term structural issues to be addressed by the Government or included in the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework.

With emphasis on specific targeting criteria for both groups, this allocation will seek to address the drivers of acute vulnerability including:

Reliance on negative coping strategies to meet basic needs

Living under critical shelter conditions that increase protection risks

Indication of child protection issues

Inadequate access to basic services

2. Geographic scope: The allocation will target nine districts, which were prioritized based on the 2022 HNO and specifically considering:

(i) The highest numbers of people in acute need, i.e., with extreme and catastrophic levels of need;

(ii) Critical indicators underscoring vulnerability – missing documentation and critical shelter conditions; and

(iii) Response gaps (current and underserved in 2021) and operational considerations such as access.

Further, to make the allocation more inclusive, particular attention will be paid to locations within prioritized districts that host groups meeting the above criteria, but whose needs have hitherto not been adequately addressed. Among these are:

Female-headed households (esp. those with missing documentation and or disabled members);

Households who have members with chronic diseases and/or disabilities; and

IDPs that have not been registered and individuals lacking documentation.