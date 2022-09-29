Iraq Humanitarian Fund 2022 First Reserve Allocation Factsheet (As of 04 September 2022)

In cognizance of the significant residual humanitarian needs among extremely vulnerable Iraqis, against the context of response transition, this last allocation of the Iraq Humanitarian Fund (IHF) supports vulnerable internally displaced persons (IDPs) living outside camps and returnees in acute need in accessing: 1) immediate income sources to meet basic needs and reduce reliance on negative coping strategies; 2) specialized protection services; and 3) water and sanitation services focusing on minimal service provision to address life-threatening needs and sustainable community-level solutions.

Leveraging the Fund’s comparative advantage of timeliness and flexibility, and its wide network of partners, the allocation will help to address the core drivers of vulnerability among these groups through high-impact, short-term interventions. By targeting nine districts that host the highest numbers of targeted population groups in acute need, yet with significant response gaps, the allocation maximizes the impact of limited funding available. The tight sectoral and geographic focus complements ongoing and planned interventions by other donor and international agency initiatives.

The allocation also supports the Fund’s commitment to localization, through promoting participation and capacity strengthening of national partners, as well as other cross-cutting priorities including gender and age considerations, disability inclusion, protection mainstreaming, and accountability in all partner programming. The allocation, totalling $8.4 million, supports 9 projects being implemented by 22 partners, targeting at least 145K people.