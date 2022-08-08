Iraq Humanitarian Fund 2021 First Reserve Allocation Factsheet (As of 8 March 2022)

Launched on 24 November 2021, the IHF’s 2021 first Reserve Allocation aims to help address priority unmet humanitarian needs among out-of-camp IDPs and vulnerable returnees in underserved locations of Iraq through a focused and accelerated allocation process.

The allocation uses a targeted multi-sectoral approach to strategically support humanitarian response in areas (i) where significant response gaps exist, and (ii) where the severity of needs is the highest, as identified by the 2021 HRP gap analysis and 2022 HNO needs analysis.

This allocation strengthens ongoing health, multi-purpose cash assistance, protection and WASH responses to reduce reliance on negative coping mechanisms among targeted groups. The allocation also supports IHF’s continued pursuit of the Grand Bargain commitment to localization through promoting participation and capacity building of national NGOs. The allocation also aims to channel funds to underfunded areas of humanitarian response, through prioritizing projects that mainstream gender and gender-based violence, and address the specific needs of persons with disability. The allocation, totalling $11.9 million, supports 13 projects being implemented by 30 partners, targeting at least 328,000 people.