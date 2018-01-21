21 Jan 2018

Iraq: Humanitarian Dashboard (October 2017)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 22 Nov 2017 View Original
Download PDF (7.3 MB)

In October, humanitarian partners provided life-saving assistance to civilians aected by military operations in Hawiga and western Anbar, and to people in newly-accessible areas of Telafar and Mosul. Humanitarian partners reached up to 6.8 million people in 1,424 geographical locations across Iraq. The bulk of humanitarian assistance was provided in camps, out-of-camp settings and newly accessible areas of Ninewa governorate to address the needs of the people aected by the Mosul and Telafar operations.

Clusters focused on the preparations for the coming winter season, and worked closely with the Government to prepare for possible outbreaks of communicable diseases. By the end of October, US$ 737 million of the $985 million requested in the 2017 Humanitarian Response Plan was received, representing 75 per cent of the total funds required. Despite the underfunding aecting some clusters, over 100 per cent of the target population were reached with some form of assistance, with the highest numbers reached by the Health Cluster. These gures include people reached by projects and programmes outside of the appeal.

