18 Feb 2020

Iraq: Humanitarian Dashboard for KRI (January to December 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 05 Feb 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.04 MB)

Overview

A significant proportion (43 per cent) of the remaining 1.4 million displaced people in Iraq have historically sought and continue to seek safety in the three governorates (Dohuk, Erbil and Al-Sulaymaniyah) of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), both in camps and in out-of-camp settings. This figure largely held steady or slightly declined over 2019, but fluctuated during the last quarter of 2019 as a consequence of unanticipated government-ordered camp consolidations and closures in Ninewa Governorate. Some IDPs who previously lived in Ninewa camps migrated to KRI, either to live in camps or in rented accommodations in urban areas.

There are 18 camps in KRI, and more than 50 informal settlements, primarily in Duhok. An estimated 165,000 IDPs live in KRI’s formal camps; however, the majority of IDPs in KRI live in out-of-camp settings. Of the three governorates, Duhok has the largest overall number of out-of-camp IDPs (190,000), followed by Erbil (170,000) and Al-Sulaymaniyah (120,000). In Duhok, 21,000 IDPs live in informal settlements.

Pressure on the provision of basic services and full access to social safety nets as well as financial, technical and security challenges faced by the local populations continue to frustrate vulnerable people from rebuilding their lives and achieving durable solutions. In many camps, tents are worn out, water and sanitation services need to be increased, access to health and education services needs to be improved and livelihood programmes need to be expanded. Given the protracted nature of displacement in KRI, there is a need to look for longer-term solutions for these camps. In 2019, UN agencies and NGOs targeted 500,000 people for assistance in KRI; 100 organizations provided aid to 450,000 people across all three governorates.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.