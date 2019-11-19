Iraq: Humanitarian Dashboard (January to September 2019)

Key Messages

Since the beginning of 2019, 103 humanitarian partners have reached 1,600,000 people with humanitarian assistance in 1,217 locations. This represents 91 per cent of people targeted for assistance in the 2019 Humani- tarian Response Plan (HRP) and a 33 per cent increase in people reached compared with the previous reporting period.

During August and September five IDP camps were closed (three in Ninewa and two in Salah Al-Din) and another five in Al-Anbar consolidated. At the same time, the camp population decreased by approximately 6,600 households, with more than 4,200 of those becoming newly displaced in out-of-camp locations. The reduction both in the number of camps and camp residents, and the increase in out-of-camp IDPs and vulnerable returnees, is not yet matched by the response, with out-of-camp IDPs and returnees still underserved by all clusters.

Health partners were able to scale up response to reach 200,000 more people, notably in Ninewa, an increase of 24 per cent compared to the previous month. The Health Cluster reports more than 100 per cent coverage of IDPs in camps being assisted with health services. Protection partners were also able to reach 125,000 more people, predominantly in Duhok and Ninewa, while 25,000 more children were supported with child protection activities and 34,000 more people were supported with gender-based violence assistance. WASH partners have reached three quarters of people targeted for assistance and the level of cluster funding received supports this, with the cluster more than 80 per cent funded. The Shelter and NFI Cluster was also able to reach 26,000 more people during September despite being less than 50 per cent funded.

The HRP is 45 per cent funded, with $317.9 million received. An additional $204.3 million has been contributed for other humanitarian activities in Iraq outside the HRP.