Iraq: Humanitarian Dashboard (January to May 2019)

KEY MESSAGES

During the first five months of 2019, partners reached approximately 840,000 people with some form of humanitarian assistance. This represents 48 per cent of the 1.75 million people targeted by the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan. Three-quarters of all programming was implemented under Strategic Objective 1 (post-conflict transition towards durable solutions), with significantly less programming carried out under Strategic Objectives 2 (ensuring the centrality of protection) and 3 (contingency planning and preparedness).

The vast majority of all cluster programming was targeted at in-camp IDPs, as 456,000 of the 500,000 targeted (91 per cent) received aid under either an inter-cluster or cluster-specific priority area. Approxi- mately third of the targeted 500,000 returnees benefitted from humani- tarian assistance. In comparison, 30 per cent of the 550,000 out-of-camp IDPs targeted by the 2019 HRP received aid, while slightly less than 20 per cent of the 200,000 people identified within vulnerable host communities were beneficiaries of humanitarian programming.

Humanitarian partners implemented the bulk of their projects in Ninewa and Dahuk governorates, with these two governorates accounting for 70 per cent of all CCCM programming, 66 per cent of all Health programming, and 58 per cent of all WASH programming. This is in contrast to Kirkuk, Diyala and Salah al-Din, who have benefitted from significantly less humanitarian programming, despite being identified as areas with a high or very high severity of conditions (indicating a lack of livelihoods, services, social cohesion and security).