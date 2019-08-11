Iraq: Humanitarian Dashboard (January to June 2019)

KEY MESSAGES

Although the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) implementation rates in 2018 and 2019 are not directly analogous due to operational and contextual differences in country, a cursory comparison between the project implementation rate during January – June 2018 and the same period this year indicates a marked increase in both beneficiaries reached and partners’ geographic scope. During the first six months of 2018, 147 partners were operating in 390 locations, and had reached 47 per cent of targeted beneficiaries. During the first six months of 2019, 110 partners were operating in 1,009 locations, and had reached 61 per cent of targeted beneficiaries.

In-camp IDPs continue to receive the most attention, evidenced by the fact that partners have exceeded the programming target of 500,000 beneficiaries. Approximately 50 per cent of the targeted returnee community have been reached by partners, compared with 42 per cent of targeted out-of-camp IDPs, and 25 per cent of targeted host communities. As in previous reporting cycles, the majority of projects are being implemented under Strategic Objective 1.

Implementation of the 2019 HRP is also seeing an unanticipated trend of programming implemented outside of agreed-upon inter-cluster priorities. While approximately 80 per cent of programming to all targeted beneficiary groups was carried out within identified inter-cluster priority areas (i.e., areas with high severity of need), between 5 – 10 per cent of projects across all groups are being implemented in regions which have not been prioritized for response.