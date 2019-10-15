15 Oct 2019

Iraq: Humanitarian Dashboard (January to August 2019)

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 22 Sep 2019
Download PDF (12.48 MB)

Key Messages

From January - August 2019, humanitarian actors in Iraq reached 1.4 million beneficiaries with some form of assistance, or 80 per cent of those targeted under the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan. This represents a 17 per cent increase over the 1.2 million people reached during the first seven months of the year.

Partners continued to expand their geographic reach, implementing projects in 1178 locations throughout Iraq, with the majority of programming being carried out in Ninewa and Duhok, as has been the case throughout 2019. However, since the periodic monitoring review carried out in May 2019, response implementation has steadily increased in other governorates, with a 30 per cent increase recorded in Kirkuk, a 60 per cent increase recorded in Salah al-Din, and an 80 per cent increase in Anbar.

Certain clusters also witnessed significant increases in their outreach during the last month, the with GP/MA/HLP cluster expand- ing their overall response by 22 per cent, and the Health cluster registering a 16 per cent increase in programming.

There have been noticeable increases in programming to out-of-camp IDPs over the past four months, from 167,000 reached (out of 550,000 targeted) in May to 324,000 reached in August.
However, programming for host communities targeted under the HRP has not enjoyed similar attention, and remains at only 62,000 reached (out of 200,000 targeted), or just 31 per cent.

Funding under the humanitarian response plan has remained static during the reporting period, at approximately $291 million, or roughly 41 per cent of the $701 sought.

