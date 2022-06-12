Iraq: Humanitarian Bulletin - Overview on Humanitarian Transition , May - June 2022

SUMMARY

The 2022 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) and 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for Iraq were published March 2022. In 2022, humanitarian actors are seeking $400 million to provide assistance to 991,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) and returnees in multiple conflict-affected governorates across Iraq.

In 2022, humanitarian actors in Iraq will seek to improve unsafe living environments for people living in camps, informal sites or other critical shelter while also providing specialized protection services to the people most at risk of rights violations, including those who lack essential civil documentation. The humanitarian response will be delivered and coordinated through 141 partners implementing 93 activities via eight operational clusters, two subclusters, the Coordination and Common Services cluster and the Cash Working Group.

In parallel to implementation of the 2022 HRP, and in recognition of the burgeoning durable solutions architecture in Iraq and recovered national capacities, the humanitarian community in Iraq has also begun to ramp up joint efforts to transition and scale down the collective, whole-of-system, international humanitarian response in Iraq. The UN and its partners will work with the Government of Iraq (GoI), and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), to handover humanitarian operations and to support the Government in assuming the responsibility for the provision of life-saving and lifesustaining services to conflict-affected populations in Iraq.