Iraq: Humanitarian Bulletin, November 2020

Contents:

• Closure of IDP Camps Continues

• Out-of-Camp IDPs in Kirkuk

• Scaling up Services to Return Areas in Anbar

• Winterization Gaps in Northern Ninewa

• IHF Bi-Monthly Update

Closure of IDP Camps Continues

Camps hosting 251,000 of Iraq’s internally displaced persons (IDPs) continued to close during November 2020, as mandated by the Government of Iraq (GOI). As of 30 November, 32,000 people had been affected by the recent camp closures, ongoing since 14 October: 12 camps and two informal sites had closed; one camp (Al-Karama, in Salah al-Din) was in the process of closing; and three formal camps—AAF (Anbar), AlSalamiyah (Ninewa), and Jad’ah 5 (Ninewa)—remained open. An additional 25 IDP camps under the administration of the Kurdistan Regional Government remain open; conflicting indications regarding the future of the camps in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq have been made by various government authorities, however, the camps are expected to remain open during the immediate future. Many departing IDPs indicated to protection partners that they cannot return to areas of origin and do not have other options for safe, voluntary, and dignified resettlement. There are significant concerns regarding the welfare and risks faced by many households departing camps, including those who face acute vulnerability in return areas.

According to departure follow-up surveys of IDPs affected by sudden camp closures, the top three needs cited by those who had to leave camps at short notice include shelter, livelihoods, and food. Approximately one-third of respondents report that they lack access to sufficient drinking water supplies, and over half report they lack adequate access to hygiene items.

Respondents report that their primary source of income since leaving a camp is borrowing money, selling household items, or daily labour. Forty per cent of respondents report that they have at least one family member in need of medical assistance.

Women and children make up 78 per cent of those affected by camp closures. Of the population continuing to reside in the three formal camps under federal Iraq administration that remained open at the end of November, 40 per cent were femaleheaded households, 57 per cent were children, and 3 per cent were elderly. Such families are likely to have specific support and protection needs.

The camp closures attracted the attention of international media and were the subject of high profile press releases by international NGOs. The spokesperson of the UN Refugee agency, who shares responsibility for management of IDP camps in Iraq, noted at a press briefing in Geneva that “Government information about camp closures and timelines [had] changed rapidly, creating uncertainty for many IDP families.” UNHCR stated that it had “raised concerns with the Government, stressing that some of the closures have been conducted without adequate notice and consultations with IDP representatives and aid agencies working in the camps.” The Humanitarian Coordinator for Iraq, Irena Vojackova-Sollorano, released two statements on the issue of camp closures, noting that decisions about whether and when to close IDP camps are the purview of the Government of Iraq and taken independently of the United Nations. Ms. Vojackova-Sollorano also expressed concern about families who had to leave camps at short notice and did not have immediate alternative options for safe and dignified returns. She noted that social tensions, the presence of unexploded ordnance and explosive remnants of war, and the lack of civil documentation, housing, and services all represented challenges to sustainable returns.

According to the IOM DTM Return Index, nine out of 10 of the primary arrival districts of former camp residents were categorized as medium-to-high severity, indicating a lack of livelihoods, services, social cohesion and security.