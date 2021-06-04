Iraq: Humanitarian Bulletin, May 2021

Contents:

• National Plan to End Displacement

• Potential Drought

• Positive Trends in Access

• Campaign to Combat Child Labour

• IHF First Standard Allocation

Government of Iraq National Plan to End Displacement

In April 2021, the Government of Iraq (GoI) published its National Plan to End Displacement under the auspices of the Ministry of Migration and Displacement and the Ministry of Planning. The Plan notes that tackling the issue of protracted displacement in Iraq is one of the priorities of the current government, acknowledging that camp closures are a major objective, so long as the appropriate conditions are created for the return of IDPs to their areas of origin (AoO). The document states that GOI seeks to avoid situations where IDPs leave camps too soon and end up in secondary displacement, and that the GOI also seeks to ensure the long-term sustainability of any returns. The Plan also states that while many IDPs seek to return to their AoO, not all are currently able or willing to return, and that in these instances, alternatives to return—such as integration in the areas of displacement or relocation to another place within Iraq— may be necessary or preferrable by affected persons. These tenets largely mirror the Framework on Durable Solutions for Internally Displaced Persons, endorsed by the Inter-Agency Standing Committee in April 2010. The publication of the National Plan is a significant step that can help the GoI, humanitarian actors and the durable solutions partners work towards the common goal of ending protracted displacement in Iraq. In 2021, the humanitarian community will organize its programming for IDPs and returnees under the strategic objectives of the Humanitarian Response Plan for Iraq (HRP). The establishment of the Durable Solutions architecture in Iraq is still in its initial stages, but durable solutions are expected to feature as one of the strategic priorities in the forthcoming United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for Iraq, which will guide the activities of development actors in Iraq until 2024. Under these three frameworks, the Government and the international community can maximize humanitarian-development collaboration to reduce the vulnerabilities of internally displaced persons and help them return home.