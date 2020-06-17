Iraq: Humanitarian Bulletin, May 2020

Highlights

• Protection challenges during COVID-19 in Iraq

• Updated GHRP Launched

• Human rights report on ongoing political demonstrations

• Crop fires • New Resources to Help IDPs Return Home

• SRSG Briefs Security Council

• UNAMI mandate extended to 2021

PROTECTION CHALLENGES DURING COVID-19

Despite an inability to carry out in-person monitoring due to COVID-19 preventative measures, protection partners adapted their activities to ensure that communication with affected communities continued during the reporting period. The National Protection Cluster launched a remote protection monitoring (RPM) exercise with key informants to measure the protection impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on affected communities in Iraq. Interviews were conducted with IDPs in camps, informal sites, and out-of-camp settings, as well as with people living in return areas.

The RPM found that nearly three quarters of respondents reported that protection issues have significantly increased since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, illustrating the need to keep protection at the centre of the COVID-19 response.

Increased feelings of trauma, stress and anxiety were reported as critical issues, with women, girls, children, people with disabilities and the elderly reporting poorer mental health and psychosocial well-being. Loss of employment income and lack of access to humanitarian or government services contributed to negative coping mechanisms, including reducing food consumption and taking on additional debt.