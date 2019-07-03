03 Jul 2019

Iraq: Humanitarian Bulletin, May 2019

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 31 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (368.88 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Humanitarian partners visit Ameriyat Al-Fallujah camp in Al-Anbar Governorate to plan for possible camp closures and consolidation.

  • Suspicious fires destroy agricultural land in 11 governorates

  • OCHA undertakes a mission to Kirkuk Governorate

  • UNAMI mandate extended to 31 May 2020.

Interagency visit to Ameriyat Al-Fallujah camp

On 29 May 2019, OCHA facilitated an informal inter-cluster field visit to Ameriyat al-Fallujah (AAF) IDP camp to ensure that humanitarian services being provided to residents across 32 sub-camps met minimum standards. Mission members included Camp Coordination and Camp Management, Health, Protection, S/NFI, and WASH Clusters. IDPs who were interviewed requested additional support and assistance in multiple sectors. While the camp is connected to the national electrical grid and accesses electricity for 8 hours/day, generators are also a primary need for residents, particularly at night. Lack of reliable electricity and lighting affects women’s safety, with some women reporting that they prefer not to use the public WASH facilities at night when there is no light. Similarly, food prices are higher than the local market, and lack of consistent access to fuel for heating and cooking purposes, as well as cooling were raised as critical gaps. Mission recommendations included the convening of a meeting of key humanitarian organizations, UN Agencies, funding partners, INGOs, NNGOs, donors and protection partners (including PSEA Network) to reinforce messaging around fraud and misuse of funds and to discuss strategies for addressing diversion of aid in Iraq. In parallel, it would be important to strengthen feedback and complaint mechanisms by CCCM and camp actors throughout the year.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.