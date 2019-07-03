Iraq: Humanitarian Bulletin, May 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

Humanitarian partners visit Ameriyat Al-Fallujah camp in Al-Anbar Governorate to plan for possible camp closures and consolidation.

Suspicious fires destroy agricultural land in 11 governorates

OCHA undertakes a mission to Kirkuk Governorate

UNAMI mandate extended to 31 May 2020.

Interagency visit to Ameriyat Al-Fallujah camp

On 29 May 2019, OCHA facilitated an informal inter-cluster field visit to Ameriyat al-Fallujah (AAF) IDP camp to ensure that humanitarian services being provided to residents across 32 sub-camps met minimum standards. Mission members included Camp Coordination and Camp Management, Health, Protection, S/NFI, and WASH Clusters. IDPs who were interviewed requested additional support and assistance in multiple sectors. While the camp is connected to the national electrical grid and accesses electricity for 8 hours/day, generators are also a primary need for residents, particularly at night. Lack of reliable electricity and lighting affects women’s safety, with some women reporting that they prefer not to use the public WASH facilities at night when there is no light. Similarly, food prices are higher than the local market, and lack of consistent access to fuel for heating and cooking purposes, as well as cooling were raised as critical gaps. Mission recommendations included the convening of a meeting of key humanitarian organizations, UN Agencies, funding partners, INGOs, NNGOs, donors and protection partners (including PSEA Network) to reinforce messaging around fraud and misuse of funds and to discuss strategies for addressing diversion of aid in Iraq. In parallel, it would be important to strengthen feedback and complaint mechanisms by CCCM and camp actors throughout the year.