Iraq: Humanitarian Bulletin, March 2021

• Publication of 2022 HNO/HRP

• HC Visit to Diyala

• UN Migration Network Launched in Iraq

• Urban displacement in Iraq and KRI

• Impact of Dinar Devaluation on Food Prices

• IDPs from Sinjar Seek Re-admission to Camps

In early March, the 2021 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) and Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for Iraq were published. The Humanitarian Coordinator marked the occasion with a joint press release issued with the Minister of Planning.

The 2021 HNO focuses on the continued humanitarian needs of the people displaced by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) and the military operations to defeat them. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the broader Iraqi population was assessed and analyzed in the process of developing the HNO; humanitarian organizations will continue to monitor the consequences of COVID-19 in 2021.

Of the 6 million people displaced during the conflict, 4.7 million have returned to areas of origin, while 1.3 million people remain displaced. Across the country, 4.1 million IDPs and returnees continue to have humanitarian needs related to their physical and mental well-being, living standards and coping capacities, of whom 28 per cent are women, 44 per cent are children, and 15 per cent are persons with disabilities – groups which require both targeted and mainstreamed support.

Humanitarian needs were assessed to be acute for 257,000 people in the 29 remaining IDP camps , along with 470,000 out-of-camp IDPs and 1.8 million vulnerable returnees. While the overall number of people in need remains similar to 2020, the number of IDPs and returnees in acute need in 2021 has increased by 600,000, a rise attributable to the socio-economic impact of COVID-19. The increase in the severity of humanitarian needs has been particularly stark for returnees and IDPs living outside camps.

To respond to the most urgent needs, the 2021 HRP targets 1.5 million people in acute need of assistance, including all camp-based IDPs, along with 470,000 out-of-camp IDPs and 966,000 returnees in areas with high severity of needs, at a cost of US$607.2 million. This will be achieved through three Strategic Objectives (SOs): SO1 will support targeted beneficiaries in meeting their basic needs; SO2 will support targeted beneficiaries in accessing essential services; and SO3 will support targeted beneficiaries in the establishment of safe and dignified lives. In 2021, the humanitarian community will also ‘lean forward’ into the nexus between these humanitarian, stabilization and development sectors, in order to provide maximum support towards achieving durable solutions. Inter-connected strategic-level coordination will be facilitated through the office of the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General/Resident Coordinator/Humanitarian Coordinator.