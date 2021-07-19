Iraq: Humanitarian Bulletin, June 2021

Contents:

2021 Situation and Needs Monitoring

Impact of COVID-19 on Vulnerable Iraqis

Gender-Based Violence Reporting

Fire in Shariya IDP Camp

Inter-agency Mission to Balad Train Station Informal Site

Situation and Needs Monitoring in the 2021 Humanitarian Response

In June 2020, the Iraq Inter-Cluster Coordination Group (ICCG) published a Situation and Needs Monitoring Report, evaluating the implementation of the humanitarian response in Iraq between January - May 2021, and taking stock of the changing operational context in Iraq during this period. Its analysis summarizes key trends and changes in the humanitarian situation and evolution of needs based on available data provided by the clusters.

During the reporting period, Iraq witnessed no major shocks which significantly affected the scale or scope of humanitarian needs in the country. However, the consequences of camp closures and the impact of COVID-19 have now been more thoroughly evaluated.

The humanitarian situation in camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs) remains largely as assessed in the 2021 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO), with services required to support approximately 185,000 people. While governmentled camp closures carried out between October 2020 and January 2021 significantly reduced the need for in-camp services in federal Iraq—where all but two IDP camps were closed or consolidated—the population in the 25 camps under the administration of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has remained relatively stable. Against a net reduction of 5,000 IDPs leaving camps in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) during the first five months of the year, approximately 1,700 people have sought readmission to camps in KRI, due to concerns about security, lack of housing and basic services, and livelihood opportunities in areas of origin.

In federal Iraq, as people left camps and either returned home or relocated to out-of-camp informal displacement sites, humanitarian needs in Iraq have substantively and geographically changed. This has manifested in various ways: increased exposure to protection risks for communities who left camps unexpectedly; increased difficulty accessing some services; limited livelihood opportunities in the new areas of displacement or return; and different shelter/NFI needs, with a slight increase in the number of people living in critical shelters.

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to negatively affect Iraq, indications are that the economic impact on some of the most vulnerable groups in Iraq—including IDPs and returnees—has started to stabilize. Due to effective preparedness and response measures put in place by partners, the health impact of a second wave of COVID-19 was mitigated in IDP camps, against a backdrop of wider outbreaks in the community.

However, humanitarian actors continue to monitor other indicators to determine their impact on humanitarian needs at the household level, including fluctuating oil prices, and the devaluation of the Iraqi dinar. The initial increase in prices on basic commodities included in the Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB) has begun to stabilize, but remains higher than at the end of 2020. The SMEB is also subject to the influence of the unseasonably dry weather conditions and reduced water supply, which could impact the food security, livelihoods, and access to water of already vulnerable populations. Reduced quantity and quality of the water supply could lead to an increased cost of water, as well as changes in sanitation practices leading to negative health outcomes, such as acute watery diarrhea and an increased risk of cholera.