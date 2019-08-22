22 Aug 2019

Iraq: Humanitarian Bulletin, July 2019

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
HIGHLIGHTS

• Member States briefed on humanitarian situation in Iraq by Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator.

• Popular Mobilization Units to Come Under Command of Iraqi Security Forces.

• Protection concerns in AlAnbar IDP camps.

• UNESCO World Heritage

FIGURES

# people in need 6.7m
# people targeted for assistance 1.75m
# of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in camps targeted for assistance 0.5m
# of IDPs outside camps targeted for assistance 0.55m
# of IDP returnees targeted for assistance 0.5m
# highly vulnerable people in host communities targeted for assistance 0.2m

FUNDING

701.1 million requested (US$)
41% funded (as of 31 July 2019)

Briefing to Member States on the Humanitarian Situation in Iraq

On 10 July 2019, the Assistant Secretary-General (ASG) for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator, Ursula Mueller, and the Humanitarian Coordinator for Iraq, Marta Ruedas, briefed Member States on the humanitarian situation in Iraq.

Recalling her visit to Mosul in July 2017 when humanitarian needs were at their most acute, ASG Mueller noted the evolution in needs since the conclusion of the conflict in late 2017. She noted that while Iraq is transitioning to a post-conflict environment, ongoing humanitarian needs remain, including for individuals with perceived affiliation to extremist groups. She stressed that international support for humanitarian action in Iraq is imperative to meet both the urgent and longer-term needs of affected Iraqis, and that these needs require humanitarian, development and stabilization partners to create durable solutions.

Iraq’s Deputy Permanent Representative, Mr. Mohammed Mazrooq, spoke about the scale of violence and damage to housing and infrastructure, including the presence of explosive remnants of war and the impact of sexual and gender-based violence. Mr. Mazrooq emphasized the need for ongoing support from donors and partners, including on reconstruction. Humanitarian Coordinator, Marta Ruedas, briefed on the barriers to safe, voluntary and dignified return of 1.7 million internally displaced people and Iraqi citizens displaced in Syria.

