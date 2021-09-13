Iraq: Humanitarian Bulletin, August 2021

Contents:

World Humanitarian Day 2021

Targeted Reintegration Support for Former Child Soldiers

Inter-agency Visit to Samarra

Update on 1st Standard Allocation of the Iraq Humanitarian Fund

Informal Sites in Mosul

Complaints and Feedback Mechanisms

On 19 August, the humanitarian community around the world commemorated World Humanitarian Day. This annual tribute honors all aid workers who provide life-saving support and protection to those most in need. In Iraq, the event holds special significance as it memorializes those United Nations staff who lost their lives during the attack on the Canal Hotel on 19 August 2003.

In a press release, Humanitarian Coordinator Irena VojáčkováSollorano noted that “[t]his year, the theme of World Humanitarian Day is #TheHumanRace, drawing attention to the climate emergency, which is causing global damage on an unforeseen scale. We see firsthand in Iraq that extreme temperatures and water scarcity are impacting people's health and livelihoods, and we know that climate change is one of the largest risk factors for future humanitarian crises. I look forward to continuing to work with the Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government over the coming year to assess how we can collectively mitigate the impact of the climate emergency on vulnerable Iraqis, while we continue our ongoing work serving Iraqis in need of humanitarian assistance.”