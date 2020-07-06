Iraq: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (June 2020)

In June 2020, humanitarian partners reported 68 access incidents across 23 districts. For the second consecutive month, Al Anbar Governorate had the highest number of incidents, with approximately 35 per cent reported.

Across all governorates, approximately 90 percent of the incidents reported constituted administrative restrictions on humanitarian activities and movements. It is estimated that more than 172,000 people in need were directly affected by access-related incidents reported during the month.

Most reported access incidents continue to be directly the result of COVID-19 containment measures, including curfews and movement restrictions implemented by the Federal Iraqi Government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). Despite curfew exemptions for humanitarian partners granted in most governorates, restrictions on inter-governorate movement continues to significantly impede humanitarian operations. Moreover, approximately 88 per cent of reported access incidents directly affected COVID-19 related humanitarian response activities.

Humanitarian organisations also continue to report difficulties due to lack of national level access letter authorizations for NGO partners of UN agencies. The national government is working to establish a new national mechanism for access authorization for NGO implementing partners of the UN, since the previous national access authorization mechanism was discontinued at the end of November 2019.

The extent of bureaucratic impediments faced by humanitarian partners is not fully reflected by the incidents captured in this snapshot. To improve the accuracy of the representation of access challenges in Iraq, humanitarian organizations are encouraged to report all incident details to OCHA sub-offices.