Iraq: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (January 2019)

In January 2020, humanitarian organizations continued to experience difficulties in reaching vulnerable populations and conducting humanitarian activities. This month, OCHA received more incident reports than any other month since it began monitoring access-related difficulties in Iraq in May 2019. There has also been an increase of access challenges reported by UN agencies and their implementing partners, with roughly half of all incidents reported by UN agencies. In total, humanitarian organizations reported 84 access incidents, with approximately 53 per cent of reported access incidents taking place in Ninewa Governorate; approximately 22 per cent of incidents took place within Anbar Governorate while 9 per cent took place in Diyala Governorate.

Many of the reported incidents were by organizations that had experienced difficulties at checkpoints as a result of not having current access letters provided by the national Government. GOI has not issued national-level access authorization letters for NGOs since early December 2019, which continues to hinder humanitarian actors from carrying out critical activities and operations.

To improve the accuracy of the representation of access challenges in Iraq, humanitarian organizations are encouraged to report all incident details to OCHA sub-offices.