Iraq: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (April - June 2022), As of 30 June 2022

Humanitarian partners reported nine access-related incidents in the second quarter of 2022—the fewest incidents reported since mid-2019 when OCHA began systematically monitoring access difficulties in Iraq. The reported incidents were roughly 74 per cent fewer than incidents reported in the previous quarter (35 incidents in Q1 2022), 83 per cent fewer than the average number of incidents per quarter reported in 2021 (approx. 52 incidents avg.), and 94 per cent fewer than the average reported in 2020 (avg. 160 incidents per quarter). Eight incidents (89 per cent) were of administrative restrictions on the movement of humanitarian organizations, while one incident was reported of interference in humanitarian activities in Salah Al-Din, during which an NGO temporarily suspended activities when a security actor requested to view the organization’s list of beneficiaries.

The decrease in reported access incidents may reflect a general improvement in access in Iraq but may also be due to under-reporting by humanitarian partners or the smaller footprint and fewer humanitarian movements in areas of operation. In May 2022, the OCHA-led access severity monitoring exercise found that 48 per cent of central and northern Iraqi districts had moderate levels of access restrictions, while 52 per cent of districts were found to be relatively accessible.

To improve the accuracy of the representation of access challenges in Iraq, humanitarian organizations are encouraged to report all incident details to OCHA sub-offices.