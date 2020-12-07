Iraq: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (As of 31 October 2020)

ACCESS REPORT FOR OCTOBER 2020

As the federal government of Iraq worked to establish the national access authorization mechanism and the new online platform to receive application submissions from non-nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), access conditions improved for the second consecutive month, and humanitarian partners continued to report fewer numbers of access incidents—19 incidents were reported, affecting approximately 37,000 people in need in October, respectively, 72 per cent fewer incidents and 77 per cent fewer people affected than the parallel monthly averages from January to August 2020.

Despite the improvement, access challenges continued to be reported in some areas in western Ninewa and Hamdaniya (Ninewa), and checkpoints leading to Hawiga (Kirkuk), and in Balad district (Salah Ad Din). The challenges were related to lack of valid access letters, non-acceptance of valid national access letters by local actors, or interferences in the implementation of humanitarian activities. There were also several reports of personnel manning checkpoints within the KRG and federal Iraq inquiring about the nationalities of people traveling within UN vehicles.

Roughly one third of the incidents consisted of interference in the delivery of aid, with some authorities and security actors demanding to view lists of beneficiaries and in some instances selection criteria and staff lists. In Balad district, the main access point to Salah al-Din governorate, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) directly impeded access of 330 vulnerable families in Ishaqi and Yathrib sub-districts to services, including healthcare and COVID-19 prevention, food, non-food assistance, WASH and protection services in camps and return areas. The PMF are also preventing 132 IDP families with valid authorizations to return to Yathrib sub-district from Sulaymaniyah.

Humanitarian organizations also reported smoother movement in the central governorates of Baghdad, Anbar, and Diyala. In Baghdad and Anbar, there was significant improvement in access with checkpoint restrictions eased between the two governorates. Although the Anbar Operations Command (AOC) kept the main check points at districts entry points, the AOC removed several check points within its area of responsibility. However, movement to Rutba remains a challenge due road conditions and lack of security. NGOs working in West Anbar also continue to face restrictions imposed by the PMF. In Baghdad and Diyala, organizations also reported being prevented from accessing Zayouna camp (Baghdad) and Sa’ad camp (Diyala); this comes in the light of government plans to close the camps.