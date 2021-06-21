Iraq: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (As of 31 May 2021)

ACCESS REPORT FOR MAY 2021

In May 2021, humanitarian partners reported 17 access-related incidents in eight districts, resulting in delays in aid to approximately 14,000 people in need. Most of the reported incidents constituted administrative restrictions on humanitarian activities and movements. Five of the incidents (36 per cent) took place in Kirkuk governorate, where federal and local police and the Kirkuk Operational Command (KOC) continued to demand that NGOs with valid National Operations Centre movement letters also obtain additional authorizations to operate in the districts of Hawiga and Daquq.

The number of incidents in May was slightly more than the previous month (14 incidents), but 65 per cent fewer than the monthly average from January to December 2020 (avg. 52 incidents per month). However, as with the previous month, there was a higher proportion of incidents characterized as interference in the delivery of humanitarian aid (almost half), including five incidents in Ninewa governorate, in which the local authorities demanded that NGOs provide details of their staff from the area of operations. In one incident of concern, a humanitarian organization reported facing challenges implementing its cash assistance projects, and relayed that government personnel had visited their project site where they were doing distributions to their beneficiaries and reportedly recorded the distribution exercise, took photographs, as well as details of the beneficiaries