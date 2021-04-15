Iraq: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (As of 31 March 2021)

In March 2021, humanitarian partners reported 28 access incidents across nine districts. Approximately 64 per cent of the incidents were in Kirkuk Governorate. Approximately 74 per cent of reported access incidents constituted administrative restrictions on humanitarian activities and movements. The number of incidents in March was close to the previous month and approximately 39 per cent fewer than the monthly average from January to December 2020 (avg. 52 incidents per month). Almost 69,000 people in need were affected by the reported incidents.

In Kirkuk governorate, which had the highest number of access-related incidents by Iraqi forces, the federal and local police, and the Kirkuk Operational Command (KOC), continued to demand that NGOs with valid National Operations Centre movement letters also obtain additional authorizations to operate in the districts of Hawiga and Daquq.

Although most incidents consisted of administrative restrictions on movement, there were also four incidents of attempted interferences by local authorities in Ninewa governorate, including instances when the civil authorities requested that NGOs recruit staff from the area of operations