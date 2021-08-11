Iraq: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (As of 31 July 2021)

ACCESS REPORT FOR JULY 2021 Humanitarian partners reported 13 access-related incidents in eight districts, with roughly two thirds comprising administrative restrictions on movement.

Approximately 60,000 people in need were affected by the reported incidents.

As with the previous several months, the number of reported incidents was lower than the average reported in 2020, with 75 per cent fewer incidents reported than the monthly average in 2020 (avg. 52 incidents per month). Nine of the incidents (66 per cent) took place in In Kirkuk governorate, where federal and local police and the Kirkuk Operational Command (KOC) continued to demand that NGOs with valid National Operations Centre movement letters also obtain additional authorizations to operate in the district of Hawiga. In one incident of concern in Sinjar,

NGO staff were assaulted by armed men dressed in military uniforms, who forcefully entered the organization’s office and briefly apprehended and held a guard; the guard was later released.