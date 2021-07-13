Iraq: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (As of 30 June 2021)

ACCESS REPORT FOR JUNE 2021

Humanitarian partners reported 16 access-related incidents in eight districts, with roughly two thirds comprising administrative restrictions on movement. Approximately 49,000 people in need were affected by the reported incidents. As with the previous four months, the number of reported incidents in June was lower than the average reported in 2020, with 67 per cent fewer incidents reported than the monthly average from January to December 2020 (avg. 52 incidents per month). However, as with the past several months, one quarter of the incidents were characterized as interference in the delivery of humanitarian aid, a higher proportion of the total than previously seen in 2020. All four incidents were in Ninewa governorate, including one incident in Sinjar district, during which several humanitarian organizations, including non-government organizations (NGOs) and UN agencies were requested by Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in the area to provide details of project activities, including lists of beneficiaries and details of staff. In another incident in Ba’aj district, an NGO notified OCHA that they had suspended their project activities due to interferences from local authorities.