Iraq: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (As of 28 February 2021)

ACCESS REPORT FOR FEBRUARY 2021

In February 2021, humanitarian partners reported 31 access incidents across 23 districts. Almost half of the incidents were in Al-Anbar and Baghdad Governorates. Approximately 94 per cent of reported access incidents constituted administrative restrictions on humanitarian activities and movements in the Governorates of Anbar, Baghdad, Diyala, Kirkuk and Ninewa.

The number of incidents in February was similar to the previous month and approximately 39 per cent fewer than the monthly average from January to December 2020 (avg. 52 incidents per month). Approximately 24,000 people in need were affected by the reported incidents.

Although Al-Anbar and Baghdad Governorates had the highest number of incidents, the incidents were mostly delays at checkpoints or mission postponements because of security concerns or COVID-19 related movement restrictions. In Ninewa governorate, there were several incidents where the Popular Mobilization Forces demanded information details of staff working for non-government organizations (NGOs).

Throughout February, the Kirkuk Operations Command (KOC) continued to demand that NGOs with valid National Operations Centre movement letters also obtain additional authorizations to operate in the districts of Hawiga and Daquq. However, following the end of the February reporting period, in the first week of March, the checkpoints in Kirkuk reportedly began allowing NGOs carrying valid NOC letters to pass unimpeded.