Iraq: Humanitarian Access Severity Overview (July 2019)

Methodology: In July 2019, OCHA conducted focus group discussions (FDGs) with partner organisations, including UN agencies, INGOs and national NGOs, to systematically collect and collate the opinions and perceptions of participants the access challenges in central and northern Iraqi governorates. The findings for all organisation types at the district level were applied to a three-point severity scale, ranging from ‘accessible’ to ‘high access constraints’: the median scores indicate the overall access severities of districts.