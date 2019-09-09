09 Sep 2019

Iraq: Humanitarian Access Severity Overview (July 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 31 Jul 2019 View Original
Methodology: In July 2019, OCHA conducted focus group discussions (FDGs) with partner organisations, including UN agencies, INGOs and national NGOs, to systematically collect and collate the opinions and perceptions of participants the access challenges in central and northern Iraqi governorates. The findings for all organisation types at the district level were applied to a three-point severity scale, ranging from ‘accessible’ to ‘high access constraints’: the median scores indicate the overall access severities of districts.

