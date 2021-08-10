Iraq: Human Relief Foundation Sinjar Market Assessment (June 2021)

** Introduction and methodology**

HRF’s field team was deployed to Sinjar district between 15/06/2021 - 18/06/2021 to conduct a baseline market assessment for use in proposed livelihoods interventions in Sinjar. HRF surveyed a total of 34 businesses across a variety of different sectors. The assessment tool was based upon the approved Emergency Livelihood Cluster Market Assessment Tool. The survey was designed to mitigate ‘roadside bias’ 2 by targeting respondents in five separate locations within Sinjar, selected to be representative of various types of livelihoods and businesses. Both quantitative and qualitative data were collected. HRF’s assessment tool has been attached as Appendix 1 to this report. In addition, secondary data from market assessments conducted by other agencies in Sinjar was reviewed, and will be referred to throughout this report in order to corroborate certain findings and add detail and knowledge not captured in HRF’s assessment data.

2. Limitations

Due to time constraints, HRF’s field team was only able to deploy for 3 days and was tasked with conducting 3 separate assessments (key informant interviews, household surveys, and the market assessment), therefore a sample of 34 businesses were surveyed. While this is enough to draw conclusions from, HRF remains aware of potential gaps which will require further investigation. As a result, HRF has also drawn on data from existing labour and market assessments conducted by other agencies in Sinjar, particularly those which are based on other survey methods, such as IOM’s market assessments which make use of Focus Group Discussions for data collection.

Perhaps the primary limitation associated with the findings of the assessment is the fact that all the businesses surveyed were run by men. This means that drawing gendered conclusions from the assessment will be difficult. In addition, certain questions (such as the number of hours worked by employees, and employee salaries) did not precisely specify units of measurement (such as per day, and per month), leading to an unclear range of responses. In these cases, the data has been interpreted by the assessment team in as uniform a manner as possible, and the lesson learned will be carried forward into the design of future surveys.