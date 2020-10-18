Iraq Health Cluster Transition Plan - 2020/2021 (10 September 2020)

Background

During 2019 and into 2020, Iraq has been witnessing returns of people to their Areas of Origin (AoO), although this may not be voluntary, safe and dignified in all instances. This is mainly because the Government of Iraq (GoI) has several times stated its intention of closing down all the existing IDP camps by the middle of 2020.

However, as of mid-2020, despite 4.7 million people returning since the beginning of the conflict, approximately 1.4 million people remain displaced, nearly 300,000 of whom are in camps and require assistance from humanitarian partners.

Over the years, the lack of government remuneration coupled with the conflict situation, has resulted in a brain-drain of specialized health professionals from the country, in search of livelihoods. As an example, the Iraqi Ministry of Health (MoH) have a recent count of 138 psychiatrists and 60 social workers countrywide, where there is a population of more than 38 million individuals.

The additional shock of the COVID-19 pandemic has further worsened the health system’s coping capacity. This is mainly because of the low numbers of trained medical professionals (as evidenced by the number of health workers infected with the virus), shortage of testing equipment and supplies and a secondary healthcare system not able to satisfactorily manage severe and critical cases. As of 10th September 2020, the cumulative number of cases is 273,821 with 7,732 associated deaths.

The inadequate hygiene conditions in the South of the country continue to pose a potential risk for waterborne communicable diseases, while being exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the national disease surveillance and response mechanism is not up to the mark in terms of early warning and provision of timely response to alerts and potential outbreaks. Support needs to continue in strengthening the Early Warning, Alert and Response Network (EWARN) and the gradual integration of this system into the national surveillance system.

Iraq has undergone wars and post-conflict crises during the past three decades that has led to weakened national institutions. In addition to the brain-drain of technical experts, the unstable political situation in the country, leading to frequent change of government officers, has affected the capacity of the MoH to implement adequate policies or reforms both at national and governorate level. Although there is participation of the MoH and the Directorates of Health (DoH) in the national and sub-national cluster coordination mechanism, lack of capacity affects their performance in some governorates while shortage of resources does the same in others.

Based on results of the Common Country Analysis (CCA), mainly Key Findings 1 and 3, post-conflict Iraq is in need of transparent, responsive, and inclusive structural reforms of state and civil institutions, as well as to build human resource capacity to takeover services currently supported by the humanitarians. However, this needs to be conducted in a gradual manner, while simultaneously coordinating with the developmental actors and the Government, so that the people in need of basic services are not left missed out during the handover.

A National Action Plan for Health Security (NAPHS) of Iraq was developed during a workshop in Baghdad, in March 2019. This plan was based off the Joint External Evaluation (JEE) also conducted between 12-18 March 2019. The 19 areas in the JEE (under prevention, detection, response and hazards/Points of Entry) were used as a guideline to identify indicators to bring Iraq’s national health system up to International Health Regulation (IHR) standards in the upcoming 5 years.

While it is true that stabilization partners are conducting infrastructure rehabilitation, provision of equipment to health facilities and subsequently, will train health workers on the adequate use of this equipment, this is a long-term process that will at least continue for the coming two years, depending on such factors as the availability of funding, the GoI’s readiness to facilitate the implementation of these projects, etc. Therefore, in the interim, it is vital that short-term support to public health primary and secondary healthcare facilities through humanitarian funding be focused on, while developing the capacity of the government and national institutions to ensure sustainable service provision upon handover/integration of services, with health system strengthening being the long-term goal. This should go hand in hand with maintaining essential primary health care services to people in protracted displacement, whether in camps or informal settlements, for as long as they remain in displacement and in need of humanitarian assistance, based on the emerging needs identified by the Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) and other assessments.