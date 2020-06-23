Iraq Health Cluster Terms of Reference (ToRs) April 2020

Objective

The objective of the Iraq Health Cluster COVID-19 Task Force (referred to as “the Task Force” for the remainder of this document) is to coordinate preparedness and response activities in Iraq at the operational level, as outlined in the “Iraq Country Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (PRP)

Against COVID-19” which was developed by WHO with inputs from other agencies, to serve as a technical guidance on the pillars of response. The purpose is complementary with other existing coordination structures and aims to leverage the reach and capacity of relevant Health Cluster partners to ensure all necessary measures are undertaken to delay, prevent and care for COVID-19 cases in Iraq.

Background

On 7th January 2020, the Chinese authorities identified a new type of coronavirus (novel coronavirus, 2019-nCoV) from a cluster of pneumonia cases in Wuhan City, Hubei Province. 2019-nCoV is a new strain of coronavirus, which had not been previously identified in humans.

As of 19 April 2020, WHO1 has recorded 1,513 confirmed cases in Iraq with 82 deaths and 953 recovered cases. Baghdad-Resafa governorate has recorded the highest number of cases to date (283), followed by Najaf (282), and Basrah (241).

In addition to the caseload of COVID-19, the humanitarian response operation in Iraq faces access constraints that are affecting the movement of health staff and medicines/supplies both within governorates and across different governorates. This is over and above the existing IDP crisis which requires the support of uninterrupted PHC and referral services.