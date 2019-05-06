Iraq Health Cluster Terms of Reference (ToRs) April 2019

Background

Health clusters exist to relieve suffering and save lives in humanitarian emergencies, while advancing the well-being and dignity of affected populations. Currently 23 countries have an active Health Cluster. These health clusters are working to meet the health needs of approximately 40 million people worldwide.

Objective

In line with the goal of the Global Health Cluster, the objective of the Iraq Health Cluster is to reduce avoidable mortality, morbidity and disability; and restore the delivery of, and equitable access to, preventive and curative health care as quickly as possible and in as sustainable a manner as possible, during the humanitarian crisis in Iraq.

Additionally, in the emerging post-conflict and recovery phase in Iraq, the Iraq Health Cluster shall facilitate efficient and effective transition of services to the government and support transfer of knowledge between international and local partners with the aim to build the capacity of national actors in the country. This shall be conducted parallel to the development programs under the Grand Bargain initiative.