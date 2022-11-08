Iraq: Health Cluster Bulletin No. 9 (September 2022)

COVID-19 situation

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Iraq, as of Epi Week 39 (ending on 02nd October 2022) is 2,460,572, with 25,356 associated deaths. During Epi-weeks 38 and 39, the Positivity Rate increased, which might indicate the beginning of a sixth wave. Community transmission remains “low” overall, but has started to shift toward “moderate” in some governorates. The Case Fatality rate and Hospital Mortality Rate are still within the acceptable range.

Meanwhile, vaccine uptake also remained low; as of 30th September 2022, a total of 19,299,829 vaccine doses were administered countrywide, i.e., 145,203 doses since the last update of 31st August. Out of the overall number, 11,181,117 (37.4% of the target population >12 years) received the first dose; 7,866,129 received the second dose; and 252,583 received the third dose.

UNICEF COVID-19 vaccine survey among refugees, IDPs, returnees, and host communities in northern governorates of Iraq UNICEF has conducted a survey on the COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage among populations of IDPs, refugees, returnees, and host communities in five governorates of northern Iraq, to report on the factors associated with vaccination acceptance in these areas and monitor the performance of COVID-19 vaccination services.

Using a cross-sectional cluster study over a duration of 4 weeks in April-May 2022 in all districts of Sulaymaniyah, Erbil, Dahuk, Kirkuk, and Ninewah governorates, a total of 550 clusters of people aged 12 years old and above were identified and stratified.

Findings and recommendations of the study are as below: