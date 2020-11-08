Iraq: Health Cluster Bulletin No. 9 - September 2020

The national Health Cluster Team conducted an orientation session on the cluster coordination mechanism for the sub-national Co-Coordinators in Kirkuk (MdM) and Salah Al Din (IMC) on 1st September. This was done to acquaint the colleagues with the structure and functions of the Health Cluster in relation to the HCT, the ICCG, OCHA, donors, the partner agencies and the national authorities. In addition, specifics of the Iraq Cluster, such as the 4 working groups (MHPSS, Reproductive Health, Physical Rehabilitation and Nutrition) , the involvement in the Communication with Communities/Accountability to Affected Populations (CwC/AAP) Working Group, etc. were provided. At the end of the session, the link to the Global Health Cluster certified training material on Cluster Coordination was shared with the two participants.