Iraq
Iraq: Health Cluster Bulletin No. 9 - September 2020
Attachments
Name of the Country: Iraq
Emergency type: Conflict
Reporting period: 01.9.2020- 30.9.2020
The national Health Cluster Team conducted an orientation session on the cluster coordination mechanism for the sub-national Co-Coordinators in Kirkuk (MdM) and Salah Al Din (IMC) on 1st September. This was done to acquaint the colleagues with the structure and functions of the Health Cluster in relation to the HCT, the ICCG, OCHA, donors, the partner agencies and the national authorities. In addition, specifics of the Iraq Cluster, such as the 4 working groups (MHPSS, Reproductive Health, Physical Rehabilitation and Nutrition) , the involvement in the Communication with Communities/Accountability to Affected Populations (CwC/AAP) Working Group, etc. were provided. At the end of the session, the link to the Global Health Cluster certified training material on Cluster Coordination was shared with the two participants.
One of the outputs from the ICCG meeting on 27th August was that relevant clusters prepare a list per camp of key action points that would require senior level intervention, in order to facilitate the set up and running of Quarantine/ Isolation (Q/I) areas in IDP camps. The Health Cluster worked closely with the CCCM, Shelter and other clusters in order to put together/update three documents:
Camp Lockdown Overview – a step-by-step procedure on when lockdown should be implemented and the key actions for implementation
CCCM guidance on camp-level preparedness and response planning
Establishing Q/I areas in camps – a multi-cluster document which was updated as well as summarized into a shorter version to reflect action points by different stakeholders and accountability at the national level
Feedback on the development of these documents, particularly on the preparedness and response planning was sought from the sub-clusters and incorporated.