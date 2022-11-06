Iraq: Health Cluster Bulletin No. 8 (August 2022)

COVID-19 situation

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Iraq, as of Epi Week 34 (ending on 28th August 2022) is 2,457,871, with 25,346 associated deaths. The fifth wave of infections in the country has started declining; community transmission has reduced to “moderate”, while the Case Fatality Ratio (CFR) and the hospital mortality rate remain within an acceptable range.

Meanwhile, vaccine uptake also remained low; as of 31st August 2022, a total of 19,154,626 vaccine doses were administered countrywide, i.e., 205,161 doses since the last update of 31st July.

Out of the overall number, 11,014,969 of the target population (>12 years) received the first dose; 7,809,047 received the second dose; and 240,610 received the third dose.