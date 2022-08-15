Iraq: Health Cluster Bulletin No. 7 (July 2022)

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Iraq, as of Epi Week 30 (ending on 31st July 2022) is 2,444,798, with 25,315 associated deaths. The fifth wave of infections in the country is progressing; community transmission has moved to “substantial” and has remained so for the fifth consecutive week. Case Fatality Ratio (CFR) and the hospital mortality rate still remain within an acceptable range. There has been difficulty in compiling data on the cumulative number of cases among IDPs/Refugees on a national level, although, sub-nationally, such information is being made available in individual governorates. As an example, the Duhok Directorate of Migration and Crisis Response reports a total of 1,068 confirmed cases from the IDP/Refugee camps from the beginning of the pandemic up to 21st July 2022, with no currently active cases.