Iraq: Health Cluster Bulletin No. 7 - July 2020

A Skype meeting was conducted on 2nd July to discuss the establishment of an isolation unit in Laylan 1 IDP camp, Kirkuk Governorate. This was regarding MSF planning to establish an isolation unit in the camp to manage severe cases of COVID-19. Focal persons from Health, CCCM, OCHA, WASH and Food Security clusters, among others, attended the meeting.

As per the recommendation of the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group (ICCG) in the meeting held on 2nd July, WHO Iraq, through the Health Cluster, shared the awareness material developed and used in the #أمانـة_صحتك or “Your health is important” awareness campaign with the Communication with Communities/Accountability to Affected Populations (CwC/AAP) Working Group, so that CwC/AAP are able to provide messaging to their partners, particularly in the previously crisis-affected governorates. This awareness campaign was a social mobilization and community engagement activity where 250 male/female youth (from communities in targeted areas in Baghdad) were mobilized alongside mobile booths, screens and 2 Mobile Medical Clinics, to distribute prevention messages through different ways like flyers, direct mobile teams explanation or big mobile screens and radio messages, etc.

WHO created an official account for the Iraq Country Office on Facebook in July. This can be accessed at: https://www.facebook.com/WHOinIraq/