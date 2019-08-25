Iraq: Health Cluster Bulletin No. 7 - July 2019

The Shelter/NFI Cluster requested the contact information of the Health Sector Coordination Forum in Qamishli/-Syria in order to put an Italian NGO who was developing a health project to support Qamishli’ orthopedic surgery in touch with them. This was duly provided.

IOM is downsizing PHC services in the IDP camps of Qayarah and Haj Ali (Ninewah governorate) for three months (July, August and September), while continuing 24/7 emergency service provision, due to funding constraints. Partners, including IMC, MSF and DAMA were coordinated with to take over the extra caseload for this period.

Viyan Organization had conducted a health needs assessment of Mamilian Camp, Akre district, Duhok governorate on 4th July 2019 in response to a request from DoH Dohuk and the minutes of the Health Cluster meeting in Baghdad on 23rd June.

The Health Cluster Team attended and provided updates on the Cluster activities at the Humanitarian Coordination Forum (HCF) meeting on 10th July 2019, which was chaired by the Joint Crisis Coordination Center (JCCC) and co-chaired by OCHA.

ACTED/REACH, in collaboration with the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) Cluster, is planning to conduct a nation-wide assessment of WASH needs, services, and infrastructure in Iraq in August and September 2019.

Since a component of this assessment aims to determine the level of WASH services in healthcare facilities, the Health Cluster reached out to the MoH in Baghdad and Erbil to facilitate this assessment.

The Health Cluster Team met with the head of mission of the Polish Humanitarian Action to provide technical advice on the process of developing a concept note focused on disability around the theme of WASH services