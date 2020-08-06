Iraq: Health Cluster Bulletin No. 6 - June 2020

Reporting period: 01.6.2020- 30.6.2020

In the last week of May, the Health and Shelter clusters began the coordination to support delivery of a number of tents to WHO to serve as waiting areas for newly arriving IDPs in camps in Dohuk, Erbil, Ninewah and Sulaymaniyah while test results for COVID-19 were pending. The tents were deployed to the sites during June.

Since UNDP is leading the process to draft a COVID-19 response strategy for Iraq, the Health Cluster Coordinator had a meeting with the Recovery Strategy Adviser of UNDP on 3rd June to provide more information and clarification on the COVID-19 Strategic Preparedness and Response plan (SPRP), developed by WHO with inputs from other agencies, which focused more on the humanitarian aspect of the COVID-19 response.

The Iraq Humanitarian Fund (IHF) conducted an information/Q&A session on 3rd June on the IHF Strategic/Technical Review Committee (S/TRC) process for the 2020 1st Standard Allocation. The requirements from clusters throughout the allocation process were explained and a briefing on the GMS system was provided. Subsequently, the Health Cluster conducted the Strategic Review Team (SRT) meeting on 11th June 2020 to review/vet the two health projects submitted by partners under the IHF allocation. Both the projects were approved to be moved forward to the Technical Review and subsequent funding. The overall request of the Health Cluster under this allocation is USD 1.47 million to support continuity in service provision to affected population, with focus to the COVID-19 situation.