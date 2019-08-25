Iraq: Health Cluster Bulletin No. 6 - June 2019

The Health Cluster developed a map of the 30 priority districts under the HRP 2019, which included the presence of health partners and availability and degree of functionality of health facilities in these districts.

In preparation for the Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) 2020, OCHA and REACH Initiative began conducting the seventh round of the Multi-Cluster Needs Assessments (MCNA). Prior to conducting the assessment, the draft MCNA VII ToRs and questionnaire were shared with the clusters which were reviewed and updated.

As part of the ongoing global evaluation of Country Based Pool Funds (CBPFs), an OCHA/IHF external evaluation team visited the mobile health services in Ashti, Tazade and Quratu camps in Sulaymaniyah governorate under the IHF supported WHO/CDO and UNFPA/CDO implemented projects on 15 and 16 June.

The National Partners survey that was initiated by the Global Health Cluster in May was concluded in June. The survey focused on the following areas:

Organizational expertise

Level of the health system

Health services offered

Organizational Surge Capacity

Surge Capacity in Support of Health Cluster Coordination Functions

WHO and the Health Cluster reached out to Protection Cluster in order to develop a GBV service map that would include partners providing health and/or legal assistance to survivors of GBV and Intimate Partner Violence.