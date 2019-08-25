25 Aug 2019

Iraq: Health Cluster Bulletin No. 6 - June 2019

Report
from World Health Organization, Health Cluster
Published on 30 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.14 MB)

The Health Cluster developed a map of the 30 priority districts under the HRP 2019, which included the presence of health partners and availability and degree of functionality of health facilities in these districts.

In preparation for the Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) 2020, OCHA and REACH Initiative began conducting the seventh round of the Multi-Cluster Needs Assessments (MCNA). Prior to conducting the assessment, the draft MCNA VII ToRs and questionnaire were shared with the clusters which were reviewed and updated.

As part of the ongoing global evaluation of Country Based Pool Funds (CBPFs), an OCHA/IHF external evaluation team visited the mobile health services in Ashti, Tazade and Quratu camps in Sulaymaniyah governorate under the IHF supported WHO/CDO and UNFPA/CDO implemented projects on 15 and 16 June.

The National Partners survey that was initiated by the Global Health Cluster in May was concluded in June. The survey focused on the following areas:

  • Organizational expertise

  • Level of the health system

  • Health services offered

  • Organizational Surge Capacity

  • Surge Capacity in Support of Health Cluster Coordination Functions

WHO and the Health Cluster reached out to Protection Cluster in order to develop a GBV service map that would include partners providing health and/or legal assistance to survivors of GBV and Intimate Partner Violence.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb fait un pas de plus vers le multilinguisme

Les récents visiteurs du site mobile de ReliefWeb auront remarqué un nouvel outil... Un sélecteur de langue est maintenant disponible dans le coin supérieur droit du site.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.