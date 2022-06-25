Iraq: Health Cluster Bulletin No. 5 (May 2022)

COVID-19 situation

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Iraq, as of Epi Week 21 (29th May 2022) is 2,327,908, with 25,219 associated deaths. All the epidemic indicators are going down, with a low community transmission.

Meanwhile, vaccine uptake was also low; as of 31st May 2022, a total of 18,397,120 vaccine doses were administered countrywide, i.e., 301,089 doses since the last update of 30th April. Out of the overall number, 10,699,996 (36.7%, an increase of 0.1% since the last update) of the target population (>12 years) received the first dose, 7,514,598 (25.8%, an increase of 0.4% since the last update) received the second dose and 182,526 (0.63%, an increase of 0.05% since the last update) received the third dose.

Evaluation of COVID-19 Surveillance among IDPs in camps in KRG in 2021 Through a collaborative effort between the Global Health Development, Iraq Communicable Diseases Control Centre, and Emergency Response and Recovery Branch/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an assessment was conducted on the COVID-19 surveillance system in IDP camps in the KRG in September 2021.

The data analysis and writing of the report was done between November 2021 and April 2022, the results of which were presented by the Federal MoH on 29th May 2022 in a one-day workshop in Erbil to a small group of participants, including the Health Cluster, WHO and some partner agencies.

The following are the conclusions that were presented: