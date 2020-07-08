Iraq: Health Cluster Bulletin No. 5 - May 2020

The Cluster disseminated a survey to the partners being conducted by the Center for Operational Analysis and Research (COAR) on behalf of the European Commission (EU Delegation to Syria), which focused on human resources for health (HRH) in Syria and neighboring countries in order to identify gaps and entry points for the EU to support the strengthening of human resources for the Syrian health system. Partners were requested to fill the survey by 5th May.

Since Medair is gradually phasing out of the Iraq emergency during this year, they reached out to the Cluster to identify another NGO to cover the position of sub-cluster Co-Lead in Kirkuk Governorate. MdM came forward and, subsequent to discussion with the Cluster and the DoH, an MoU was written and signed by all three parties. MdM officially took over the position of Health sub-cluster Co-Lead in Kirkuk starting on 1st May 2020.

Mercy Hands developed guidelines for safe workplace practices that set up the minimum standards to be applied at the workplace to reduce risk of contracting COVID-19. This document was shared with the health cluster partners for information and to assist them (should this be required) in developing their own guidelines for safe workplace practices.

The Global Health, Shelter, Protection, and CCCM clusters hosted a webinar on 1st May on “Approaches to isolation, quarantine and prevention measures such as shielding of vulnerable individuals in a Humanitarian Setting: Practices and considerations in a COVID-19 context”. Partners in the country were invited to attend this webinar.